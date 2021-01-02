



Having announced the project’s dissolution in October of 2019, Gabriel Perry has resurrected his industrial/noise moniker of Hindu Pez with the release of a new EP, titled We Deserve Extinction. Written “in the midst of the hastening cloud of terrible that was 2020,” the EP marks the first release of new material from the project in two years, following the January 2019 release of Despair; additionally, We Deserve Extinction marks the first in a series of three EPs, creating a triptych wherein this first entry “deals with COVID-19 and the unleasing of 2020’s pandemic.” Mixed, mastered, and produced by J.J. Wiliams (In Tenebris, Oh-So, XSmashcasters) in Charlottesville, VA, the EP marks a new approach for Hindu Pez with Perry utilizing new software for drum programming and, for the first time, analog hardware synthesizers. He states that the next two EPs in the series will also feature this approach, with a music video for the track “Wild Turkey, Sweat, and Madness” to be unveiled later this month. We Deserve Extinction was released on January 1, 2021, and is now available via Bandcamp and all major digital music distributors.





Hindu Pez

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)