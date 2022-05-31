



Norfolk-based industrial/noise act Hindu Pez is currently in the midst of a creative triptych – a trilogy of EPs that began in January of last year with We Deserve Extinction, followed by Flee the Scene this past April. From the latter EP comes the music video for “Missing the City at 2am,” which marks founder Gabriel Perry’s second collaboration with director Matt Francis following “Wild Turkey, Sweat, and Madness” from the previous EP; shot on an iPhone 2020 SE on location in Midtown Manhattan, Times Square, Brighton Beach, and Coney Island, Francis compiled and edited the footage into what Perry refers to as “a love letter from Hindu Pez to NYC.”







The third entry in the triptych, tentatively titled Farewell, Mo Chroi is expected to be released on October 1, with Hindu Pez and Francis stating that the video for “Missing the City at 2am” brings listeners closer to the overarching themes of the series. Where the We Deserve Extinction EP dealt with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, while the second EP concentrates on that point “where you must take stock of your surroundings” and make the decision to Flee the Scene.









Hindu Pez

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)