



Two years after the Norfolk-based artist began the trilogy, Hindu Pez has revealed the final entry in the series with the Farewell, Mo Chroí EP. Written by Gabriel Perry, the three tracks follow themes of processing emotional trauma, and dealing with the “fallour from someone claiming to love and be your soulmate, only to abruptly depart and be indefinitely absent.” He concludes saying, “That is a kind of hurt that nobody should experience.” Perry created the EP over a three-day period in 2022 with producer JJ Williams in the latter’s Charlottesville, VA studio, utilizing a bevy of hardware synthesizers processed through digital effects and software; the title track completes the EP and the trilogy, a completely improvised piece written and recorded in under three hours. The trilogy began on January 1, 2021 with We Deserve Extinction, and continued on April 1, 2022 by Flee the Scene; Farewell, Mo Chroí was released on January 1, 2023,













Hindu Pez

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)