



Chicago experimental electronic/industrial duo HIDE – artist Heather Gabel and percussionist Seth Sher – has unveiled a music video for “Chainsaw,” the opening track from the band’s upcoming full-length album, Hell is Here. With the video shot and edited by HIDE with Chris Hefner based on a concept by Alison Nguyen of Menthol Pictures, the song is a vehement and abrasive roar against rape culture, with the lyrics not written by Gabel but comprised of various verbal assaults and “catcalls” shouted at her, often in the company of a child. In addition, the still images that appear are of various individuals who were raped and killed around the world in 2018, with the listing of their names appearing at the video’s conclusion.







Due for release on August 23, Hell is Here continues HIDE’s ideology of of self-government and honest examination of the painful truths of the darkest and often undiscussed elements of modern life; societal constructs of disenfranchisment and depersonalization are challenged, with a particularly defiant stance against sexist and misogynist attitudes. Hell is Here is now available for pre-order digitally via Bandcamp, and in CD and vinyl via Dais Records. Vinyl editions include a clear with white smoke version limited to 100 copies, a clear with black smoke version limited to 400 copies, a grey marble version limited to 500, and a standard black vinyl variant.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)