



As confrontational and experimental as ever, Chicago’s HIDE has unveiled the first single off the upcoming album Interior Terror, titled “Do Not Bow Down.” Defying the conventions of song structure in favor of rhythmic exploration, the song is referred to by HIDE as “a self-directed spell for fire and regenation,” revolving around a skipping Depeche Mode CD and a mangled sample of a composition by pianist and compose Mildred Couper; the results create a droning sonic backdrop upon which the band’s trademark raw vocal delivery and expansive themes are delivered like a vicious mantra of both hope and vulnerability, the whole of Interior Terror further exploring subjects of bodily empowerment and personal autonomy, questioning ” the corporeal and immaterial body in a physical and metaphysical sense.”







Following 2019’s Hell Is Here, Interior Terror marks HIDE’s third full-length outing; the album is due for release on May 29 in digital and standatrd black vinyl formats via Dais Records, with an ash variant limited to 400 copies and a blue version limited to 600. Pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp and the label’s webstore.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)