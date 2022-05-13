



Nearly six years after the band made its debut, Hexheart has returned to reveal the first single from the forthcoming sophomore album. As a reinterpretation of The Cure’s classic “The Funeral Party,” the song sees founder Jasyn Bangert delving deeper into his more gothic and melodic influences, further distinguishing the darkwave project from the harder edged dark electro of God Module; and yet, this rendition of The Cure’s melancholy dirge takes on a more upbeat tempo, transforming the song into a decidedly saccharine piece of anthemic synthpop to offer the first taste of what the band’s second album, Funeral Flowers has in store. Along with a lyric video, “The Funeral Party” was released today, Friday, May 13, and is available to purchase/stream at Bandcamp. Funeral Flowers is due to be released later in the year in digital and CD formats, with pre-orders for a limited signed digipak and exclusive CD/merch bundles available via Hexheart’s webstore. The album follows the band’s Midnight on a Moonless Night debut, released in June 2017 on Metropolis Records. In addition, Hexheart is scheduled to perform at this year’s Mechanismus Festival in Seattle, WA on July 1, and at the Absolution Festival in Tampa, FL on October 6, with more live dates soon to be announced.









Hexheart

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)