



Tim Krug, the “shorter half” of dark electronic act Hexadiode, has released his solo album debut under the moniker of Halicon, titled Vacant Splines. “The quaratine has brought me the time and inspiration to dig into the archives,” Krug explains, having created the album’s 11 tracks from assorted material he has created over the course of several years; describing the material as more experimental than Hexadiode, full of ambient melodies and abrasive IDM elements more akin to Autechre or Cepia, the album is but the first batch, spanning 2001-2007, with more to appear in the coming months. Culled from old hard drives, cassette tapes, floppies and zip disks and creating the album “some in their original form, some with updated mixes, and others salvaged in more creative ways,” Krug concludes by saying that he is also working on an album of new material. Halicon’s Vacant Splines was released on May 1 and is available digitally via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)