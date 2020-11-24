



Zachary Johnson has announced the release of his latest EP under the Hex Cassette moniker, titled Get Out. With 100% of the EP’s earnings on Bandcamp to be donated to the Modest Needs charity, which provides assistance to families and workers facing potential poverty, the track serves up an ironic helping of dark synthpop as Johnson encourages listeners to heed the warnings of the 2020 pandemic, stating that despite the song’s chorus, “Nobody should be told to get out of their house.” Before relocating back to Denver, Colorado, Hex Cassette garnered a reputation for confrontational live performances during Johnson’s residence in Vietnam in 2019; it was here in Hanoi where the music video for “Get Out” was shot and directed by Duncan MacCallum and Jochen Ende, featuring a group of actors donning masks designed by Juliana Cappi amid throngs of “confused Hanoians.” The Get Out EP features remixes by Seraphs’ Ray Diess and “Horse Girl,” with a release date of December 4; pre-orders are available for $1.00, becoming a name-your-price item upon its release. Get Out marks the first release of new material from Hex Cassette since the 2018 Total Human Apathy EP.









Hex Cassette

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)