



We’re all familiar with the expression of beating a dead horse, but hERETICS iN tHE lAB takes it to the next level with the announcement of the Norfolk-based industrial/metal band’s latest album. Calling the album a “monument to masochism, insecurity, and narcissism,” A Dead Horse features six new renditions of “dead songs” from the band’s past, all recreated and reanimated from the ground up and “polishing them with spit and spite.” Among these six tracks are “Skin,” “Slipped,” and “Wrong” from the 2013 Suture album, “Owner” and “Sincerely Yours” from 2009’s Tetrible Things, and “Evolution” from the band’s 2005 eVOLVER debut. “What was upposed to be a simple, fun, and easy project,” the band further explains, “quickly became all consuming masochism and snowballed into a full-blown album,” with the remaining nine tracks showcasing brand new remixes by ambient/industrial composer Paul Casper (Frore, Scar Limit) and goth/rock producer J.J. Williams (In Tenebris, Oh So). Due for release on November 19, A Dead Horse is currently available for pre-order via Bandcamp, with lyric videos for “Skin” and “Slipped” available to view on YouTube.









hERETICS iN tHE lAB

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)