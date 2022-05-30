



Brutal Resonance Records continues to expand its roster in the pursuit of showcasing up-and-coming talents in the underground music scene, with Friday, May 27 seeing the release of the Out of Time EP from Her Noise Is Violence. As the latest effort from the Philadelphia-based artist, the EP resounds with themes of apocalypse – “Nuclear war, the end of civilization, living in the Kali Yuga, etc.” – and presenting a bridge between the more danceable sounds of Funeral Project, her other project, and the somewhat noisier style of HNIV. The result is an EP that the label calls “another definitive Her Noise Is Violence release,” now available from both the label and directly from the artist’s Bandcamp. The Out of Time EP marks the sixth release from Her Noise Is Violence in 2022









Her Noise Is Violence

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Brutal Resonance /Brutal Resonance Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)