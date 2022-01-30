



After the release of the “Otherworld” single and the Kemet EP in late 2020, Vancouver trio Hem Netjer returns with the music video for “Void” to mark the first single from a forthcoming full-length debut. Thematically drawing on the lore of ancient civilizations, the band’s blend of traditional and modern electronic instrumentation in order to “keep the spirits alive” is on full display in the video, directed by Joey Chaos (Joey Chaos and The Ghosts). With Jesse Ellytt’s throat singing adding to David Deckard’s synthesized atmospheres, RavenRissy plucks at a rotta lyre as her operatic voice beckons us to “Return to the Void / You cannot hide” and to “Enjoy the ride,” the single including an acknowledgement to modern man’s occupation of the ancestral and traditional lands of the Coast Salish, Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam Nations. Recorded by Jason Corbett (ACTORS) at Jackknife Sound and produced by Scott Fox (iVardensphere), “Void” can be viewed on YouTube, while the single can be purchased/streamed via Bandcamp.











Hem Netjer is named for the middle Egyptian word for “god’s servant,” which is analagous to a priest, with RavenRissy drawing on her degree in Egyptology to inform much of the material on the Kemet EP. Additionally, she is the band’s visual designer and is classically trained on piano, clarinet, fiddle, harp, as well as more exotic instruments like the tagelharpa, frame drum, and the aforementioned rotta lyre. Utilizing the traditional Tuvan style of throat singing, Jesse Ellytt’s fluid performance meshes with David Deckard’s electronic creations, which draw on his background in computer programming and his love of experimentation with different technologies and sounds, both ancient and modern. The Song of the Trees will mark the trio’s first full-length record, due for release later in 2022.

Hem Netjer

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)