



Baltimore based industrial/metal act Helvete Inc. has unveiled a new music video for the track “The Devil Inside.” Fronted by S.T.R. Helvete, the video is the first to showcase the new full band lineup – guitarist Vile, bassist NeinEleven, and Coffin Nachtmahr on synths – being subjected to various forms of “actual torture with no special effects used.” Even with an extensive history in Baltimore for his extreme forms of performance art and destructive theatrics, S.T.R. expresses his surprised and gratitude that the band was “more than willing to be put through whatever I threw at them.” He goes on to say that “actually doing these acts helps bring some reality to the very digitally enhanced kind of musical climate we’re in today.” This incarnation of Helvete Inc. made its debut at Reverb’s Shaodws and Rust on February 28, which also marked the debut of Coffin Nachtmahr’s solo act.











The video for “The Devil Inside” was directed by Teara Newhole Gsus and also features an appearance by Don Karnage, while the song was written, produced, mixed, and mastered entirely by S.T.R.; the single follows 2018’s Filth EP.

Helvete Inc.

Manta Ray Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)