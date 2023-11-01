



Baltimore “deathsynth” act Helvete Inc. returns after more than two years with the announcement of a new single, titled “The Godhead.” Presenting a darkly industrialized and occult-driven sound, the new song follows up on 2021’s 9 3 2 1, and marks the second taste of the artist’s forthcoming Machine For Pigs album. Unlike the previous release’s “Ov the Flesh,” which was recorded, mixed, and mastered entirely by founder S.T.R. Helvete, “The Godhead” was produced and mixed by Erik Gustafson (Adoration Destroyed), with Helvete mastering; also adding to the track is drummer Dan Milligan (The Joy Thieves, The Burying Kind, Mary’s Window), while Helvete performed all other instrumentation. The artist had stated with the last release that every new song would be released as free downloads to thank his supporters, with Machine For Pigs initially expected to be released in early 2022. The album will follow up on 2021’s The New Flesh, with “The Godhead” to be released on Friday, November 3. In the interim since the last single, S.T.R. Helvete had also participated in Hitchcock Guillotine’s “This Burning Presence” single, released in January of 2022.





Helvete Inc

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Dan Milligan

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Adoration Destroyed

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)