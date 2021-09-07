



Blending elements of occult and Satanic imagery with a decidedly sardonic outlook on the real world, Baltimore “deathsynth” act Helvete Inc. has announced the follow up to last year’s The New Flesh. Signaling the forthcoming Machine For Pigs album is the 9 3 21 single, which features two new songs written over the course of the last several months; “I’m working on new things,” states founder S.T.R. Helvete, explaining that instead of keeping the new material hidden until its release, the band would steadily reveal the album through free downloads as “my way of thanking everyone who’s supposed Helvete Inc., as well as a way to speak to those supporters directly.” With the new songs “Ov the Flesh” and “The Reckoning God,” all written, recorded, mixed, and mastered by S.T.R. Helvete, the appropriately titled 9 3 21 was released on September 3 – just one day shy of a full year since The New Flesh – as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp; Machine For Pigs is currently in production, with expectations for a release in late 2021/early 2022.





Helvete Inc.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)