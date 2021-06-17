



One of the largest open air festivals for heavy metal music in all of Europe and the biggest in France, the lineup for Hellfest 2022 has been announced; celebrating the festival’s 15th anniversary, this year will feature an extended schedule following the initial weekend of Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19. Taking place from Thursday, June 23 to Sunday, June 26 in Clisson, France, the extended lineup for the mainstage on Friday, June 24 will be a special event for the industrial, post-punk, and underground alternative scenes, featuring Nine Inch Nails, MINISTRY, Skinny Puppy, Killing Joke, HEALTH, and Youth Code, along with two gropus yet to be determined; on the same date, digital hardcore luminaries Atari Teenage Riot and industrial/metal legends Godflesh will be performing on the Valley stage, while Killing Joke and synthwave act Perturbator will be performing on that stage the preceding Sunday, June 19. The rest of Hellfest’s lineup will be a vertiable who’s who of the heavy metal community, with such revered names as Alice Cooper, Whitesnake, Metallica, Scorpions, Judas Priest, Guns n’ Roses, Deep Purple, UFO, Bad Religion, Mercyful Fate, Deftones, Katatonia, Opeth, Triptykon, Ihsahn, Therion, Monster Magnet, and many more; a full listing of bands and the performance itinerary, along with tickets, can be found on the Hellfest website.







Most recently, Nine Inch Nails collaborated with HEALTH on the “Isn’t Everyone” single, released on May 6 via Lorna Vista Recordings. MINISTRY will be embarking on the rescheduled Industrial Strength Tour in October with Front Line Assembly and Helmet. Skinny Puppy last toured in 2017 on the Sociopath Too Euro tour, with the band’s last album release being 2013’s Weapon; Nivek Ogre has also released music and toured extensively with ohGr, while cEvin Key released his Resonance solo album via Artoffact Records in February. Killing Joke had last toured with experimental metal act TOOL in November of 2019 prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns; drummer “Big Paul” Ferguson has been working on a full-length solo debut, while front man Jaz Coleman released the recently unearthed 1993 collaborative EP with guitarist Geordie Walker and former New Order/Joy Division bassist Peter Hook, titled K÷93. Coleman was reportedly hospitalized and in recovery from an undisclosed ailment in late May. In March, Youth Code released A Skeleton Key in the Doors of Depression, in which the band collaborated with trap/metal producer King Yosef.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)