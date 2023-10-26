



Hellbach – the interactive Web3.0 transmedia project from electro/rock artist Alex Frejred – has revealed as its latest entry a music video for “Soul Dust.” The song was written, produced, and mixed by Frejrud, the visuals combining A.I. and live action cinematography to depict the titular character of Hellbach on a journey through time, crash-landing in the Joshua Tree desert; taking place in a parallel universe, the time machine releases in the throes of malfunction a horde of beings from across time and space, with Hellbach staging a ritual in an effort to gain control. Produced by Glampire Labs, the video’s A.I. sections were created by Karen Edge, with the 4K camera work done by Nico Paflitschek; “Soul Dust” was initially titled “Provoke,” the song written during the sessions for Frejrud’s previous SexyDeath outlet, and featuring additional drums by Miguel Angel Ortiz (Titi Drums).







Hellbach is presented as an episodic sci-fi narrative in which human experiences and memories are tradeable commodities in a vast underground; A.I. love companions, manipulated identities, and now time travel and alternate dimensions all come into play in the story, with future episodes and videos introducing new characters, music, and more advanced tech. Hellbach is produced by Provok3.com and Glampire Labs, utilizing such tools as ChatGPT, Midjourney, Photoshop Generative Fill, ElevenLabs, and LeiaPix. More information and interaction can be found via the Hellbach Discord, while individual episodes can be found on YouTube, Tik-Tok, and Instagram.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)