



The Italian electro/rock duo of Helalyn Flowers has announced a new album, Àiresis, marking the band’s first full-length release of new material since 2017’s Nyctophilia. Preceded by the industrialized pop singles “Suicidal Birds” in late 2019 and “Metropolis Necropolis” in mid 2020, both of which appearing on the new record, Àiresis marks the sixth studio record from the band, with vocalist n0emi Aurora explaining the album’s themes as “a story set in the labyrinths of the deepest corners of our minds, crossing suburban worlds where pain is expressed through lava tears and freedom claimed through the fiery wings of Icarus,” referring to it as an antidote against the excesses of technology and hype culture, which instrumentalist Maxx Maryan calls “a mechanical Ouroboros.” Due for release on February 19 via Alfa Matrix, Àiresis will be released in CD and digital formats, with a two-disc edition featuring the Skepsis companion of remixes by the likes of Jean-Marc Lederman, Junksista, Alien:Nation, and an early version of album track “Skyland” from 2015; limited editions bundles of the album will also be released, with pre-orders for all variants available via Bandcamp and the Alfa Matrix webstore.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)