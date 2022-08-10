



As the ritualistic and experimental folk group’s third album nears its highly anticipated release, Heilung has revealed its third single as a final teaser for what the forthcoming Drif has to offer. “Tenet” sees Heilung continuing to explore various aspects of European medieval history, with the palindromic nature of the song’s title, lyrics, and its very melody drawing on mathematical and runic roots; “All individual musical parts, melodies and instruments (and even at times the lyrics) play the same both forward and backwards,” the band explains, as “Tenet” is based on the Sator Square, comprised of the words Sator, Arepo, Tenet, Opera, and Rotas – reading forwards and backwards both horizontally as well as vertically. Using this square as a launching point, Heilung crafted the melody and song structure in a similar fashion to result in a complicated yet darkly harmonious 13 minutes. The Sator Square was first discovered in the ancient Roman town of Herculaneum – what is now the modern Ercolano, Campania in Italy – which was buried under the ashes of the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79, which also famously destroyed Pompeii, Oplontis, and Stabiae.







“Tenet” follows the “Asja” and “Anoana” singles, with Drif due for release on August 19 via Season of Mist; the album is available for pre-order now in on Bandcamp in digital, cassette, CD, and double-LP vinyl formats – the cassette edition is limited to 600 copies, while the CD edition is available in standard digipak, as well as a special hardcover digibook. Of the album, which follows 2019’s Futha, Heilung throat singer Kai Uwe Faust explains, “All the songs on Drif have their own stories,” each expanding the scope beyond the band’s Northern European roots into all the great ancient civilizations. With the title translating to “gathering,” Drif is the band’s ceremonial reminder that “we are all brothers,.. seeking towards each other, to join, to bond, to create, and be greater together.”







In addition, Heilung will be embarking on the Amplified History Tour throughout the remainder of 2022 and the first month of 2023, with the North American leg beginning on August 26 and running until October 1; stops include Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montréal, New York, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more. The European leg of the tour will begin on October 26 and run until December 18; following the holiday season, Heilung will resume touring on January 8, with dates scheduled through to January 22. A full listing of live dates and ticket links available now on the band’s website.

Heilung

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Season of Mist

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)