



With a self-titled debut album on the way, Brooklyn, NY industrial/rock act Heavy Halo has unveiled the music video for “Black Seed.” Created under the direction of Meta Armory and the visual stylization of Whatever21, the frenetic video matches the song’s themes of nihilism and despair resulting from patterns of failure and the ensuing negativity that affects and infects those who surround it; referring to this as “the stalemate of self-destruction,” the duo of McKeever and Gosteffects explains that “We’re tortured by disembodied hands, our shadow selves… but ultimately, we claw through by filling the void with noise.”







Drawing on the influence of ’90s industrial and alternative rock bands like Filter, Stabbing Westward, and Nine Inch Nails, McKeever and Gosteffects both have a history of performing at D.I.Y. venues and illegal raves; having studied composition at Columbia University, McKeever endured hardship through various relocations to Los Angeles, New Orleans, and at one point being sent to a psychiatric ward. The pair finally formed Heavy Halo in the midst of the global pandemic, isolating in Gosteffect’s studio built in a former hospital. The Heavy Halo album is due for release on November 5 via Negative Gain Productions, with pre-order information soon to arrive; the “Black Seed” single, released on August 13, can be purchased digitally via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)