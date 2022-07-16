



Brooklyn artists McKeever and Gosteffects have forged a decidedly powerful partnership as the goth/grunge act Heavy Halo, with the pair now following up on their self-titled 2021 debut. Due to arrive on August 5 via Negative Gain Productions, Crushed/Destroyed lives up to its title as the record features a series of punishing remixes created by such talents as MOЯIS BLAK, 3TEETH’s Xavier Swafford, Atari Teenage Riot maestro Alec Empire, Kontravoid, Jason Alacrity, Pictureplane, and more. Crushed/Destroyed is currently listed for pre-order on Bandcamp, repackaged digitally and as a CD digipak with the 10 original songs from the self-titled debut; the MOЯIS BLAK remix of “Keep Me Alive” can be previewed here.





Heavy Halo

Negative Gain Productions

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)