



Founded by Matt Collins, New York industrial/rock act Hazmat returned after a silence of nearly 11 years with the June 2019 release of Storming the Unreality Studio. Now, Hazmat breaks into audiovisual territory with “Design Flaw” marking the project’s first ever music video. Drawing upon images of classic works of art and architecture transposed into a post-modern CGI cornucopia set to a shorter edit of the song’s album mix, full of pulsating menace and mechanical aggression, the video effectively serves to depict the finite nature of empires throughout history – perfectly designed, inherently flawed. A remix of “Design Flaw” was also featured as a bonus track on Storming the Unreality Studio, which is available to purchase now via Bandcamp.









Hazmat

Bandcamp

Primordial Music

Website, Facebook



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)