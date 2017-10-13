Haunted Labs launches Kickstarter campaign for new pedal





Haunted Labs, a North Carolina based boutique pedal company founded by Chris Cozort (Iammynewt, Trozoc Productions), has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its latest creation, the Dark Aura – a modulated reverb guitar pedal. Based on an original circuit design and manufactured and engineered in the U.S.A. with the highest quality components, the pedal offers a wide range of tonal possibilities for atmospheric versatility, making the Dark Aura capable of sounding “lost in the depths of space” or able to “create a concert hall with ease.” Stretch goals for the campaing include a limited edition T-shirt, as well as a special edition of the pedal limited to 17; the campaign ends on November 12. Additional information, including video demonstrations of the pedal’s capabilities by renowned session guitarist Eddie Heinzelman and electronic musician and sound designer Richard Devine, can be found on the campaign page.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)