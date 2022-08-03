



Following the release of the industrial/punk trio’s latest album, Haunted Horses has revealed a music video for “The Garden.” Written and directed by Rachael and Brandon Pierce, the video is a lurid, decayed, and evocative visual accompaniment to the band’s harshly entrancing blend of dissonant noise and pummelling rhythms; adorned in masks, oil, fire, and glass shards, Swearxxxwords and Rachael Pierce perform in a disturbing ecstasy that matches the song’s nightmarish ambience. “The Garden” follows the videos for Haunted Horses’ “Pig” and “Cold Medecine” singles, also from the recently released The Worst Has Finally Happened.







Founded in Seattle by Myke Pelly and Colin Dawson, Haunted Horses was rounded out to a trio on this latest album with the additiono of bassist Brian McClelland (Filth is Eternal, He Whose Ox is Gored). The Worst Has Finally Happened was released digitally on July 22, with a limited edition vinyl appearing on July 29, via Three One G Records. The album follows 2019’s Dead Meat and the 2013 Watcher debut.





Haunted Horses

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)