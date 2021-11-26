



ScentAir Records has unveiled the second single from Swedish electro and synthpop duo Hatif, along with a somber but scenic visualizer clip. With its themes revolving around the breakdown of communication, “Weight” marks the second single from the band’s upcoming debut album, following the late October release of “Pool.” Formed in 2020 by Markus Majdalani and Johan Eckerström in Stockholm, Hatif has already garnered critical acclaim for blending darkly analog textures drawing on the foundations of the genre with a decidedly more organic pop sensibility; as well, world music qualities suggestive of the warmth of the Middle East and the cold Nordic landscape of the duo’s home adorn both singles, with plans to release more tracks on forthcoming compilations. Both “Pool” and “Weight” are available via Bandcamp; no title or release date has been announced for the album.









