



It’s been a rather momentous year for Markus Majdalani and Johan Eckerström as the pair released in September of 2022 their debut album as Hatif, Everything is Repetition, followed by the “Pool” remix by fellow electronic/post-punk upstarts Agent Side Grinder. “Long Year” presents the duo’s first new material after the album, an aptly titled expansion of the band’s darkly melodic brand of club-oriented electro. Retaining the elements presented on the debut, the song sees the band moving toward grainier and slightly heavier textures, the vocals energetic yet melancholic. “Long Year” was released today, May 26, via Town and Towers Records and can be purchased/streamed via Bandcamp and Spotify.





Hatif

Town and Towers Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)