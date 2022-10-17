



Friday, October 14 saw the release of “Crimson Sun,” the latest music video from Finnish goth/rock act Hateful Chains. Released in November of 2021 as the first single from the band’s forthcoming sophomore album, “Crimson Sun” follows last year’s “Witnesses” and the early 2022 release of “Y​ö​lento,” with the video depicting the clashing elements of water and fire in its evocative imagery – shot at Kalliola Residence in Korkeaoja, a woman bathes by candlelight, while dancers, actors, and pyro artists fill a cold autumn evening with flame at Maaria Beach in Turku. “Crimson Sun” was written by vocalist/keyboardist Flora Kok and produced by guitarist Kimmo Laaksonen, with the rhyhm section filled out by bassist Jani Ilander and drummer Jani Vilhunen; the upcoming second album from Hateful Chains follows up on the band’s Invite debut, released in August of 2021 via Danse Macabre Records.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)