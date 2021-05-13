



Cleopatra Records has unveiled the debut album from Handsome Abominations, titled Embrace the Condemnation. Featuring CHMCL STR8JCKT members Baron VonSchnell and Ian Omega with Biohacker’s Tufty Hacka, Træce, and Mistress Misha, the band presents a style of “sleaze-dustrial” that calls on the fetishisitc grooves of My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult and the filthy party vibes of Revolting Cocks and Lords of Acid; the album is preceded by the S&M-adorned music video for “Slave,” the single having been released digitally on April 21 and available on Bandcamp. The track will appear on the album, along with covers of Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s “Relax” and The Dazz Band’s “Let It Whip,” with Embrace the Condemnation due for release on Friday, May 14.







With Hacka based in the U.K., the band wrote and recorded Embrace the Condemnation rather quickly after forming in 2020. Cleopatra Records signed Handsome Abominations “on first listen,” with VonSchnell and Omega having worked with the prominent label in CHMCL STR8JCKT – the imprint released the band’s last two albums, 2019’s WRTCHD THNGS and this year’s DRK PRGRSSN, along with the WRTCH RMXS remix companion in May of last year.

Handsome Abominations

Facebook

Bandcamp

CHMCL STR8JCKT

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Cleopatra Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)