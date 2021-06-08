



After cutting his teeth in numerous bands spanning several different genres over the the last 20 years, Sébastien Bernard has unveiled the first two singles from his dark electro and synthwave project Halo’s Eve. Drawing on themes of philosophy and the occult, both singles will be appearing on his forthcoming debut EP, Pitch Black Heaven, due for release on June 18 via Anesthetize Productions in digital and CD formats; as an experienced producer and sound designer, Bernard wrote, produced, and mixed Pitch Black Heaven on his own, with mastering by Paulo Curralo. The EP is available to pre-order via Bandcamp and the label’s webstore. The first single, “Pharos” was released on April 30 with a music video directed by Florent Guinle, with whom Bernard plans to collaborate on future projects to enhance the visual experience of Halo’s Eve. The second single, “A Greater Pride,” was released on May 28. Berard also plans for Halo’s Eve to make its live debut in late 2021 or early 2022 with a full band and stage show.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)