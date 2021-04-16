



Cold Transmission Music has announced the release of “All That Is True Dies,” the latest single from darkwave and post-punk act Hallows. Following the band’s Subtle debut EP in 2020, the single marks the band’s first new material written since signing to the label and relocating from St. Paul, MN to Seattle; additionally, the song is the title track for the band’s upcoming full-length album, All That Is True Dies, due for release on June 4 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Pre-orders for the record will be going live on Bandcamp on May 7, while the “All That Is True Dies” digital single will be released on April 16, with two Bandcamp exclusive remixes by Dead Astronauts and Profit Prison. Additionally, the single is accompanied by a music video directed, shot, and edited by the band’s own Vanee D., created at home during the COVID-19 quarantines.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)