



Formed in 2018 in Minnesota, and now based in Seattle, the duo of Dom R. and Vanee Dr. – collectively known as Hallows – has signed with Cold Transmission Music for the release of the debut EP, Subtle. With five tracks revolving around emotionally intimate themes of isolation and vulnerability, the EP was written while the band was still based in St. Paul, blending cold digital synths and moody yet melodic guitar riffs; according to the band, this sound “attempts to reconcile opposite worlds and produce something meaningful out of the chaos of the modern era.” A music video for the EP track “The Call // Ravenous” was released in March; shot, edited, and directed by Vanee D., the video stars Coralyn Baker and David Choe. Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Ryan Olcott, the Subtle EP was released on April 3 in digital and cassette formats, with the latter available through Phage Tapes and including a download code; the band is currently working on a full-length album.









Hallows

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Cold Transmission

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)