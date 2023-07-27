



With a little over a month pending the release of the band’s sophomore album, Hallows has revealed the music video for its second single, “I Am Destroyed.” Directed and edited by Vanee Dusoruth, and featuring “local L.A. art weirdos” Orchid Satellite and Elias Martian as a gothic/BDSM beach-faring couple, the song is a poignant exploration of life passing by and the fleeting nature of existence, the opening lyric asking, “Is this what freedom feels like? Will there be more to come?” The video offers a playfully romantic example of kink-positivity, while the music – written by Dusoruth and band mate Dom Rolando – builds upon the band’s love for synth-driven punk and dark electronic music, specifically citing the influence of acts like GGGOLDDD, Show Me the Body, Lorn, and Scratch Massive.







“I Am Destroyed” follows up on the early June reveal of “Talk to Me,” the two songs to be featured on the forthcoming A Quiter Life, which is due for release on August 31 in digital, CD, vinyl, and cassette formats. The album is available to pre-order now via Bandcamp.





Hallows

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)