



It’s been two years since Hallows has released any new music, but Vanee Dusoruth and Dom Rolando have now emerged from the hiatus with the reveal of the video for “Talk to Me.” Directed and edited by Dusoruth and written by Rolando, the video presents a cinematic fever dream that accompanies the darkly pulsating synths and ghostly yet emotive vocals recounting a tale of a dying romance; “Love, though abundant, struggles to endure in this turbulent tale,” the band explains, with the song serving as the first single to the band’s forthcoming sophomore album, presenting a sound that the pair states to be “rue to our roots in the underground dark electronic scene.”







Hallows’ sophomore album, A Quieter Life is due to arrive on August 31 of this year in digital, CD, vinyl, and cassette formats, available to pre-order via Bandcamp. The band comments that the album “paints an immersive narrative, weaving tales of longing, heartache, and emotional upheaval, creating a symphony of sentiments,” the “Talk to Me” single making its premiere on May 30 with more to come of what the post-punk/darkwave effort will be offering. A Quieter Life follows up on 2021’s All That is True, released via Cold Transmission Music. Hallows was initially formed by Dusoruth and Rolando in 2019 in Minneapolis, migrating to Seattle when the previous album was released, the band now based in Los Angeles.





Hallows

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)