



Halicon, the longstanding experimental electronic and IDM of Tim Krug, has released a new single paying homage to two of his most prevalent influences – Nine Inch Nails and Aphex Twin. Presented by Sweet Cheetah Publicity as part of the “Covers for a Cause” series, Halicon’s rendition of “At the Heart of It All” was released on Friday, August 18, with all the proceeds donated to House of Bread in Dayton, OH; founded in 1983, the charity works to prevent hunger and offer a thruway to community resources benefitting those in financial need. Of the track, which shares its title with an unrelated piece by the legendary Coil, Krug explains that it represents a “lifelong desire to meld chaotic noise and beautiful melodies together into a cohesive package.”











The original version was featured on the 1995 Further Down the Spiral remix companion to Nine Inch Nails’ hit album The Downward Spiral; “At the Heart of It All” was one of two original pieces submitted by Richard D. James of Aphex Twin, who had composed it along with “The Beauty of Being Numb” specifically for the record, with James famously stating that he’d never heard any of the songs he was supposed to be remixing. Halicon’s cover of “At the Heart of It All” is available now via Bandcamp, marking the first material from Krug’s project since the “dss_stratus_v0” single released in December 2022.

Halicon

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)