Hail Sagan releases latest music video, announces tour dates





Los Angeles gothic/hard rock band Hail Sagan has released a new video for the single “Stealing the Crown” off of the self-titled 2016 debut album. The video spins a wintry tale of dark fantasy in a frozen forest as front woman Sagan Amery journeys deep into its shadows. Strange figures appear among the trees; are they friend or foe? Is she hunter or hunted? The video was directed by Mathew Crum and produced by Sagan and guitarist Nick Quijano (formerly of Powerman 5000).

The group is committed to social issues and philanthropy, with the debut single “Dark Cloud” raising awareness for bullying and suicide, an outreach network for veterans, and those with mental illness; a portion of the proceeds going to various charities. Hail Sagan has also announced the first 12 tour dates with avant-garde heavy metal band Mushroomhead, starting July 8 in Pittsburgh, with more dates to be added; the full listing of dates can be found on the Hail Sagan website.





