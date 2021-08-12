



Hackedepicciotto – the husband-and-wife duo of Alexander Hacke (Einstürzende Neubauten) and Danielle de Picciotto (Crime & The City Solution) – has signed with the eminent Mute Records for the release of what the duo is calling their “most symphonic” album to date, titled The Silver Threshold. Always willing to tread past the boundaries of genre and explore new sonic territory, Hackedepicciotto has incorporated soundscapes of industrialized drones, spoken word, and noisy ambience in a manner that de Picciotto states has “always been reflective of their environment,” with the uncertainty of the global situation playing as a profound inspiration to the band on this album; calling the effect a “kind of weird euphoria,” Hacke explains further that the lockdowns of the last year-and-a-half provided a sense of the potential “that we were at this gateway,” hence the title. As well as the band’s first release with Mute, The Silver Threshold also features the first instance of Hacke and de Picciotto crafting a love song – this in the form of the record’s first single, with the music video directed by Studio Bergfors, “Evermore.”







Berlin photographer (and doorman at the infamous Berghain nightclub) Sven Marquardt created the cover image, Hacke’s and de Picciotto’s reflections in the rain matching the conjunction of two golden spirals. Calling Marquardt’s photography a formative aspect of The Silver Threshold, Hackedepicciotto comments, “He only uses natural light and having our picture taken by him was a very special experience.” Following 2020’s The Current and the early 2021 release of de Picciotto’s The Element of Love, The Silver Threshold is due for release on November 12 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; pre-orders are available via Bandcamp, the Mute webstore, and all major digital outlets.





Hackedepicciotto

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Danielle de Picciotto

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Alexander Hacke

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Mute Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)