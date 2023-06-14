



Alexander Hacke and Danielle de Picciotto have proven to be quite the power couple in the realms of avant-garde post-industrial and dark alternative music, with the pair now announcing details for their fifth album under the banner of Hackedepicciotto. Keepsakes marks the band’s second release with the eminent Mute Records, offering what the duo calls “an ode to friendship, presenting songs of gratitude,” with each of its nine tracks dedicated to a friend; “It might be a clichéd phrase, but this is a very personal album,” Hacke explains, with de Picciotto further elaborating that the universal themes “like the fate of mankind” were overridden for a greater sense of warmth and individuality. These themes of friendship extend to its very creation with longtime friends like Victor Van Vugt (mixing), David Hochbaum (cover painting), and Manolo Luque (graphic design) participating so that, as De Picciotto states, “every single detail of the album has to do with really deep old friendships.” Furthermore, the duo took inspiration from the Auditorium Novecento in Napoli, one of Europe’s oldest recording spaces, where the likes of Enrico Caruso and Ennio Morricone had recorded. “Schwarze Milch” serves as the record’s first single.







Keepsakes follows up on 2021’s The Silver Threshold, and will be released via Mute Records on July 28; pre-orders for the album in digital, CD, and vinyl formats can be found on Bandcamp. In addition, Hackedepicciotto will be performing several tour dates throughout Canada and Europe during the latter months of 2023, with stops include Toronto, Berlin, Prague, Warsaw, Hamburg, Utrecht, and more. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the duo’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)