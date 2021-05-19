



U.K. independent electro band H2SO4 has announced a new full-length album, titled Love and Death, releasing “Machines Love” as its latest single. Directed by C.J. Thrope, the music video features vocalist and founding member James Butler in a virtual chess match with dancer Lydia Savva as the physical manifestation of his opponent, the song thematically touching on the transience of passion leading from love to loss. As the album’s opening track, “Machines Love” begins the album’s exploration of what co-founder Graham Cupples calls “the emotional landscapes of love and death, from the high and noble uplands of love to the desolate plains of betrayal and loss.” Working with production duo Bombay Monkey, the album marks H2SO4’s first new material since 2000’s Glamtronica; in November 2020, the band digitally reissued the 1999 Machine-Turned Blues debut, originally released on ReCon Records, and now available on Lo-Tek Audio. “Machines Love” marks the second single from the album, with closing track “We Are Millions” released as the first this past March.











Named for the moelcular formula for sulfuric acid, H2SO4 was founded in 1998 by Cupples (CODE), Butler (Sulphur), and Andy Phillips (Bombay Monkey) as a remix project, later gaining acclaim from DJs like John Peel and Pete Tong and later XFM Drive-Time host and Band Aid organizer Bob Geldof. Now available for pre-order via Bandcamp, Love and Death will be released on July 23 in digital and CD formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)