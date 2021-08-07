



More than a year since the duo’s last single, GR^VE has at last returned with the release of “In Fire,” along with a corresponding music video. Written by Carbon and Seraph, the track marks the band’s fourth release overall, showcasing a somewhat grittier sound from previous outings while maintaining a dark blend of distorted cinematic ambience and wispy post-punk melodies; as such, the video matches the song’s haunted atmosphere with what Seraph calls “a sort of ’80s horror video,” the visuals awash in shades of blue and ablaze with images of a child intently watching herself and the band on TV surrounded by flames. Now available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, “In Fire” follows the June 2020 release of GR^VE’s last single, “Distraction From Decay,” and the March 2020 debut of “Safe” and “Resign Your Fate.”









GR^VE

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)