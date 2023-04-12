



The duo of Carbon and Seraph, collectively known as GR^VE, has been steadily shoegazing their way into listeners’ psyches since 2020, now collecting their past singles into a new EP. Released on April 7 via Confusion Inc., Inevitable Entropy features reworked versions of the band’s early releases – “Safe,” “Resign Your Fate,” “Distraction From Decay,” and “In Fire” – all available in their original configurations as name-your-price items on Bandcamp; furthermore, Inevitable Entropy is rounded out by the brand new track “Lullaby,” which is available for $1.00, while the previous four tracks are free on Bandcamp. The redux and remastered versions were created by Colin Cameron Allrich at The Cell Studio, with Inevitable Entropy following up on GR^VE’s self-titled EP, released on May 13, 2022.





GR^VE

Confusion Inc.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)