



GR^VE – the duo of Carbon and Seraph – has unveiled its third single as a newly formed band, titled “Distraction From Decay.” Available as a name-your-price item via Bandcamp, the single features the track in two variations, the aptly titled Film Mix cultivating the band’s command of cinematic ambience and dreamy post-punk. With Elijah Hennig providing additional guitars, the single edit is also presented with a music video edited by R.A.D. and produced by Grave Industries. GR^VE’s first two singles, “Safe” and “Resign Your Fate” were released together on March 30, also available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp.









GR^VE

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)