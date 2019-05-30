



Industrial/power noise project Gridfailure has released a new video for “Exsanguination of the Utopians,” the closing track off of the Sixth Mass-Extinction Skulduggery I album. Having made its premiere via Cvlt Nation on May 27, the video was filmed and directed by Gridfailure’s David Brenner, with additional footage by Friederike Schüür, and features accordion by frequent collaborator Benjamin Levitt (Megalophobe).







Released on February 15, 2019, Sixth Mass-Extinction Skulduggery I is the first of a planned five-part series exploring the horrors humanity will face post-climate apocalypse, and is available now via Nefarious Industries. Brenner recently wrapped up the first Gridfailure tour, and is currently scoring the upcoming independent horror film Harmless.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)