



Cold Transmission Music has released the latest full-length album from Greek darkwave and post-punk duo Grey Gallows, titled Strangers. The album sees Konstantin and Dionisis broadening their established sound into a dynamic blend of their collective influences and stylistic pursuits, incorporating elements of ’80s and ’90s goth, coldwave, and dark electronic, while pursuing lyrical themes about love, pain, alienation, redemption, social issues, and the human psyche. Furthermore, the album solidifies sound designer Nick “The Mute” Chaldoupis’ contribution to the band, returning from the previous Garden of Lies record and effectively serving as a third member responsible for mixing and co-production; also appearing to provide guest vocals are Kriistal Ann (Paradox Obscur) and Irini Tiniakou (Incirrina). Strangers was released today, May 5, via Cold Transmission and is available now on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Grey Gallows will also be appearing at this year’s Wave Gotik-Treffen in Leipzig on May 28.





Grey Gallows

