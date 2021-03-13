



Greek darkwave duo Grey Gallows has announced the release of Garden of Lies, the band’s third album, on Germany’s Cold Transmission Music label. The album’s lyrics explore themes of the pain of human existence as seen through love, life, and death, with the band stating “Grey is the color of life, for all things that die.” Meat Injection front woman Cleopatra Kaido makes an appearance on the record as a guest vocalist, while SoundCave Studios’ sound designer and mastering engineer Nick (TheMute) Chalntoupis was enlisted to help create a dark sound reminiscent of the ’80s and ’90s. Garden of Lies will be released in CD, digital, and vinyl formats on March 19, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp. A video for “Dissociation” featuring Caido on vocals was released on March 5 in anticipation of the record.









