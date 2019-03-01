Grendel debut reissued in remastered double-CD collection by Infacted Recordings





Infacted Recordings has issued a re-release of Dutch dark electro act Grendel’s first studio album, 2001’s Inhumane Amusement and the 2002 End of Ages EP as a newly remastered 22-track double-CD. Retitled Inhumane Amusement at the End of Ages: 2000-2002, the collection follows up on Grendel’s fifth full-length album, 2017’s Age of the Disposable Body; it includes both releases – originally released on the NoiTekk label – in their entirety, along with remixes of “End of Ages” and “Corroding Conscience” by Arzt + Pfusch, Lights of Euphoria, Feindflug, and God Module.

Inhumane Amusement at the End of Ages: 2000-2002 was released on February 28 and is available in CD, digital, and streaming formats via the Infacted Recordings Bandcamp.





Grendel

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud

Infacted Recordings

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)