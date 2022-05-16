



With the release of his highly anticipated sophomore solo effort looming on the horizon, Greg Puciato has revealed a new music video for the track “Never Wanted That” as the album’s second single. The artist refers to the video as an exercise in embracing limitations as a means to unlock creativity, having shot it in his hometown of Baltimore, MD at 3:00am during a break in his recent tour with Jerry Cantrell; minimal in its presentation, “Never Wanted That” was directed by regular collaborators Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera, with Puciato admitting that “At one point you can see me fuck up the words – I had to learn so many Cantrell songs that I forgot my own goddamned lyrics.” The T-shirt cover image for the single was created by Puciato’s creative partner and Federal Prisoner co-founder Jesse Draxler, shot on 40mm during the artist’s sojourn through Venice, Italy “walking back to my hotel around 3:00am on a light dose of LSD.” Puciato adds, “It was a complete coincidence that Jesse took his photo of an empty city at 3:00am, and we did the video in an empty city at 3:00am.”







Mirrorcell marks Greg Puciato’s second solo album, following the 2020 Child Soldier: Creator of God album and its subsequent Fuck Content audio/visual companion. Originally scheduled for release on June 17, the album is now slated to arrive on July 1 via Federal Prisoner, available to pre-order digitally via Bandcamp and in CD format through the label’s webstore; a limited edition cassette is also available, while vinyl copies have sold out, except for a new yellow vinyl variant exclusive to Australia, available via Nerve Gas. Produced and mixed by Steve Evetts and mastered by Alan Douches, the nine tracks on Mirrorcell were written and recorded entirely by Puciato, with Chris Hornbrook providing drums; as well, the album’s first single, “Lowered” features guest vocals by Reba Meyers of Code Orange.





