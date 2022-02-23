



Greg Puciato has proven to be an artist of immense versatility, with the release of the “Lowered” video serving to announce his highly anticipated sophomore outing. The song sees Puciato continuing to erode stylistic barriers with its blend of post-punk melodicism and gritty metal textures, featuring a duet with Reba Meyers of post-hardcore act Code Orange, with whom Puciato also co-wrote the lyrics; calling it one of his purest collaborations to date, he explains that “Reba and I had such an explosion of musical and personal chemistry right away, and we ended up writing and recording all of the vocals in about six hours.” Adding to the musical energy is drummer Chris Hornbrook, who had worked with Puciato on his Child Soldier: Creator of God debut and the Fuck Content companion, with production duties handled by longtime associate Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Cure); furthermore, the video was co-directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera, both of whom had participated in the Fuck Content video.







Mirrorcell is due for release on June 17 via Federal Prisoner, the independent label founded by Puciato with artist Jesse Drexler. The album is now available via the label’s webstore in multiple formats, including CD, a cassette edition limited to 200 copies, and green with black splatter and black with white smoke vinyl, each limited to 500 copies. The “Lowered” single is also available in a cassette edition limited to 100 copies, and translucent red with black galaxy and translucent blue with black galaxy vinyl, each limited to 250 copies.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)