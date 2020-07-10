



Following the release of the “Deep Set” and “Fire For Water” singles earlier this year, Greg Puciato has not only announced the release date for his solo album debut, but has also dropped the album’s third single. Now available via Bandcamp, “Do You Need Me to Remind You?” further demonstrates Puciato’s experimental and abrasive style, blending noisy industrial textures with confrontational lyrics delivered in his signature emotive voice; as with the previous singles, the song presents a blend of the haunted melodies of his work in The Black Queen with the unhinged and violent assault of The Dillinger Escape Plan, with the single presenting five variations on the track. “Do You Need Me to Remind You?” was released in two 12-inch vinyl variants limited to 250 copies each, both of which are already sold out. A music video for the song also made its premiere via Revolver ; directed by Puciato with Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera, the video features drummer Chris Hornbrook, best known for Florida hardcore group Poison the Well, as well as working with Big Black Delta, Keepsake, and The Black Queen.











“Do You Need Me to Remind You?,” “Deep Set,” and “Fire For Water” are also available to stream as a preview of Child Soldier: Creator of God, due for release on October 7 via Puciato’s own Federal Prisoner imprint. Pre-orders for the album are available now on Bandcamp, with the 2-LP vinyl edition limited to 1,000 hand-numbered sopies; a clear vinyl variant with alternate cover artwork and limited to 500 copies has already sold out.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)