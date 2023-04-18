



Although Greg Puciato has never been one to restrict himself to a single style, there is a contingent of fans who yearn for the metalcore and progressive hardcore leanings of his past work with The Dillinger Escape Plan… and now, it seems that Puciato is giving it to them with the formation of a new band – Better Lovers. Teaming up with Will Putney from Fit For an Autopsy and Jordan Buckley, Steve Micciche, and Clayton Holyoak from the recently disbanded Every Time I Die, Better Lovers is a veritable metalcore supergroup, with “30 Under 13” serving as the first venomous taste of what the band has to offer, fronted by the inimitable vocal prowess of Puciato. The track is available to purchase/stream via SharpTone Records. “Bet you didn’t see this comin’,” he states, “Maybe you did? Who knows.” With more music to be released soon, the group has already announced dates for a tour to begin on July 16 in Chicago, concluding on August 5 in St. Augustine, FL, with stops including Brooklyn, Baltimore, Louisville, New Haven, Worcester, Tampa, and Canadian dates in Toronto and Montréal; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Better Lovers website. The band’s tour follows Puciato’s upcoming solo headlining tour, with support from his Federal Prisoner label mate Trace Amount, Three One G Records act Deaf Club, and Escuella Grind on select dates. Joining Puciato as part of his solo band is James Hammontree of Los Angeles industrial/metal act Black Magnet. A full listing of Greg Puciato’s solo tour dates can be found on his website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)