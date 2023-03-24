



With the strength of his studio performances matched and often outweighed only by the intensity of his live performances, Greg Puciato has announced dates for a North American tour this Spring. Beginning on May 3 in Roseville, CA and concluding on June 7 in Los Angeles, the tour will see Puciato performing throughout the U.S., hitting virtually every major city – from New York to Philadelphia, Denver to Chicago, Seattle to Atlanta, Dallas to San Diego, and even Canadian stops in Toronto and Vancouver. Joining him on the tour will be his Federal Prisoner label mate Trace Amount, Three One G Records act Deaf Club, as well as Escuella Grind on select dates, ensuring a quadruple onslaught of grinding hardcore and industrialized noise that should not be missed. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on Greg Puciato’s website.







2022 saw the release of Greg Puciato’s critically acclaimed sophomore solo album Mirrorcell, followed by the 11/11/22: Los Angeles live recording. Best known as the former lead singer for experimental metalcore act The Dillinger Escape Plan, Puciato has spent the last three years sporadically touring with Jerry Cantrell; he is also the lead singer for electronic act The Black Queen, as well as heavy metal group Killer Be Killed. With artist Jesse Draxler, Puciato is a co-founder of the Federal Prisoner imprint, home to his solo endeavors, as well as Trace Amount, Annihilus, Sore Dream, God is War, and The Black Queen.





Greg Puciato

Website, Bandcamp, Instagram

Deaf Club

Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Trace Amount

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Escuela Grind

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Federal Prisoner

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)