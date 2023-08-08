



11 years since the industrial/rock band’s last live performance, Gravity Kills is returning to the scene of the crime on November 11, 2023 at The Pageant in St. Louis, MO. It was at this esteemed venue that the band last took to the stage on November 23, 2012, before going on an extended hiatus. The performance was originally to take place at Delmar Hall, with tickets selling out rather quickly; the band subsequently stated, “We know many of you weren’t able to get tickets for our November 11 show. We wanted everyone to know we’re looking at options to remedy the situation.” Earlier today, August 8, Gravity Kills announced that the performance was now taking place at The Pageant, with more general admission and an additional 50 VIP tickets to be made available this Friday, August 11 at 10:00am CST. All previously purchased tickets will be honored. More information can be found on the Facebook event page, while tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the band’s website.







May 19 of this year saw the release of a limited edition 25th anniversary vinyl remaster of Gravity Kills’ debut album, originally released in 1996 via TVT Records. The band went on to release the Manipulated remix album in 1997, Perversion in 1998, and Superstarved in 2002, their music going on to appear in numerous film and video game soundtracks. The band officially dissolved in 2003, but reunited two years later, going on to perform sporadically until the 2012 St. Louis show; rumors persisted of a fourth full-length album, with Gravity Kills confirming that new music was in the works, although nothing more definitive has been made public since.

